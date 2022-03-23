Live Outdoor Music Returns to East Fishkill Parks for Summer 2022
It's beginning to LOOK a lot like summertime in the Hudson Valley once again. As we work our way though the first few days of spring, the days are getting brighter and longer, and we're beginning to hear about some of our favorite local traditions getting back to normal operations.
2022 Music in the Park
A Hudson Valley summertime activity that has been a personal fan favorite for as long as I can remember, outdoor concerts in local parks, is once again happening. East Fishkill Recreation has announced its 2022 Music in the Park schedule with a great lineup of diverse music and entertainment for the entire family.
Music in the Park will happen, FREE of charge, Friday nights beginning in mid-June. While most of the performances are scheduled at Hopewell Rec, some will be held at Red Wing Park. For those at the Hopewell Recreation Field (392 NY-376, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533), the performance area is located across from the Hockey Rink near the Davis House.
Recommended parking is at the McGrath parking lot, and then visitors should enter from the Community Center and continue to the far back of the lot toward the field.
East Fishkill, NY's Music in the Park Performance Schedule
- June 17 - 7:00 pm HUDSON VALLEY COUNCIL BAND: Big band, show music
- THIS CONCERT WILL BE HELD AT STAGE
- June 26 - 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. JENNIFER DREAPER & THE RAMBLERS: Country Music
- RED WING PARK
- July 1 - 7:00 p.m. ADAM & THE NEWHEARTS: Rock & Roll classics, Elvis, Beatles
- 9:15 p.m. Fireworks Show
- Rain date: Sunday, July 3rd
- July 3 -1 p.m. - 3 p.m. MATT JORDAN: Oldies
- RED WING PARK
- July 8 -7:00 p.m. CLOUD NYNE: Wide variety of musical hits.
- July 10 - 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. BOB MARTINSON BAND: Musical fun for the whole family.
- RED WING PARK
- July 15 - 7:00 p.m. HURLEY MOUNTAIN HIGHWAY: Great music from the '60s & 70's
- July 17 - 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. ANNIE & THE ATTABOYS: Musical fun at the lake.
- RED WING PARK
- July 22 - 7:00 p.m. CHAIN GANG: Wide variety of music, including Billy Joel
- July 29 - 6:30 p.m. BOSCO & THE STORM: Super high energy band
- July 31 - 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. ROADHOUSE ROOSTERS
- RED WING PARK
- August 5 - 6:30 p.m. HARVEST: Wide variety of music.
- August 12 - 6:30 p.m. EVERYTHING ELSE: British Invasion
- August 19 - 6:00 p.m. NOISE IN THE BASEMENT: Music from the 50's to present
- September 2 - 6:00 p.m. JOHNNY DELL & THE NITE LIFE-REUNION BAND
- SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 - COMMUNITY DAY - Music TBA
For more information about the East Fishkill Music in the Park summer concert series, check out their website, or follow the Town of East Fishkill on Facebook.