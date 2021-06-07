Music in the Parks Returns For the 2021 Summer Season

Oh boy! This is great! There is another bright spot in our post-covid summer of 2021!

The Music in the Parks Concert Series will return for the 2021 season. Are you as excited as I am? There are many people who have attended these performances throughout the years and this will be the 46th year that these performances have taken place?

If you (like myself) have attended many of these events before you will immediately know that there is something different about the performances this year. Do you know what it is? It's the location of the performances. In years past, the concerts would alternate between the Mills Mansion in Staatsburg and the Vanderbilt Mansion in Hyde Park.

The performances will take place at the Hackett Hill Stage, Hackett Hill Park 79 East Market St, Hyde Park. During the months of June and July, the concert performances will take place on Wednesday nights at 7 PM. In August, the performances will take place at the same location at 6:30 PM.

As of right now, there are no rain date contingencies.

Who will be performing this year? You may be familiar with some of the artists who will be taking the Hyde Park Summer Stage, here are just a few of them, they include Bills Toupee, Four Guys in Disguise, Thunder Ridge, and Jim Osbourne.

The performances are free and you can bring your picnic baskets, lawn chairs and your friends. Remember to sit back, relax and enjoy yourself.

So if this is the 46th year of these performances, how many years have you attended? Share with us your old photos! Enjoy.

