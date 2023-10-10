Study: New York Is America’s Most ‘Costly’ State To Live In

A new study found that New York State is one of the most costly states in the nation. But it's not the most.

A spokesperson from Now Patient reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know about "new research" that revealed the states with the highest cost of living.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

New York State Nearly Leads Nation In Cost Of Living

Canva Canva loading...

"The research, carried out by Now Patient, has revealed the most and least costly states to live in by analyzing factors such as the average cost of groceries, gas, health insurance and funerals, as well as taking into account cost of living scores and gym membership prices," Now Patient stated in an email to Hudson Valley Post.

If you're reading this, you probably live in New York or have a connection to New York State. So it's probably not a surprise to learn New York State ranked near the top when it comes to cost of living.

But there are a few states where's actually more expensive to live. Find out where, below:

New York State Ranks 4th In The Nation

Google Google loading...

New York State is the fourth most expensive state to live in, in terms of cost of living, according to Now Patient.

Below are the 5 states in terms of cost of living

Hawaii Massachusetts California New York Alaska

Top Recent Stories From Hudson Valley Post

Take a look at the top stories that may have impacted your hometown from the past week. The rest of this article continues below:

Top Stories From Hudson Valley Post Take a look at the top stories from the past week in the Hudson Valley

New York State Is the Most Costly State In America

However, New York State took the "title of the most costly US state," according to Now Patient.

New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and counties names labeled prospective56 loading...

"New York sees millions of visitors yearly, but living here will cost you a pretty penny - evidenced by its overall score of 9.05 /10. Some factors contributing to this US state’s top-place ranking on our list are the $31 average monthly gym membership cost and the $10,355 average funeral cost," Now Patient states.

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.