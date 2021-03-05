Student in Hudson Valley Accused of Rape, More Victims Likely

A student in the Hudson Valley was charged with rape. Police say the investigation leads them to believe there are more victims.

On Thursday, the City of Newburgh Police Department police were told about a sexual assault that happened on the campus of Mount Saint Mary College. 19-year-old Anthony S. Pennachio of Brooklyn, a student at Mount Saint Mary College, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, a felony.

Police shared Pennachio's booking photo, which can be seen above because they believe there are more victims.

"The criminal investigation into this incident reveals the potential of additional victims that may have been sexually assaulted by Anthony S. Pennacio," City of Newburgh Police Department Lieutenant Kevin Lahar stated in a press release. "If there are any individuals that have been victimized by Mr. Pennacio, or if someone knows of an individual that was sexually assaulted by Mr. Pennacio, please contact City of Newburgh Police Detective Erik Eltz at (845) 569-7560.

Mount Saint Mary College is has been working with the City of Newburgh Police Department throughout the investigation and will continue to do so, officials say.

Across the river, a Dutchess County man is accused of committing a sexual act with someone younger than 15.

