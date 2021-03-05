Police: Dutchess County Man Engaged in Sexual Conduct With Minor

A Dutchess County man is accused of committing a sexual act with someone younger than 15.

On Wednesday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of 22-year-old Chandler C. Stolarski of Pleasant Valley, in connection with a month-long investigation into inappropriate sexual conduct.

Stolarski was arrested by Sheriff’s Office Detectives on Tuesday and is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with someone less than 15 years of age. The incident occurred in 2020, and no further information about the case or the victim will be released in order to protect the victim’s privacy and the integrity of future court proceedings, police say.

Stolarski was charged with second-degree criminal sexual act, a felony. After being processed he was arraigned before the Town of Milan Court and was released on $7,000 cash bail, which he posted at arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information on this case or similar incidents involving Mr. Stolarski should contact Detective Sistarenik at 845-486-3833 or via email at bsistarenik@dutchessny.gov. Information can also be provided via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential.

In Newburgh, a Mount Saint Mary College student was charged with rape. Police say the investigation into 19-year-old Anthony S. Pennachio of Brooklyn leads them to believe there are more victims.

