Strange Fire: Vehicle Fire Under Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

A very strange fire is under investigation after a truck caught fire near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Some assumed the truck fell from the bridge. We have photos and video from the scene.

Police are trying to figure out what happened to cause a truck to catch fire underneath the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

Vehicle Fire Under Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

Police and firefighters responded to the City of Newburgh after a truck somehow crashed and then caught fire just below the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video responded to the scene of the fire late Tuesday night, just before midnight.

Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Fire Gets Even Stranger

Lieb confirms this story gets even stranger because officers couldn't find anyone inside or near the burning vehicle.

"And what makes this story even stranger is that police say its occupants fled the scene," Lieb added.

Police stopped all train traffic in the area as firefighters put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information can call police.

Video from the scene, courtesy of Rockland Video, can be seen below.

