Storybook Farm in Ulster County Could Be Your Happily Ever After

If you've always dreamed of being a farmer, now you have a chance to own a completed updated and state-of-the-art farm in the Hudson Valley.

Built in 1850, the home has been completed updated, and refreshed. The home features many authentic features including wide plank flooring, tin ceiling, stone fireplace, and wood beams.

The farm is set on 100 panoramic acres. The property features a heated insulated barn with electricity and water, a state of art, professional licensed dog kennel with radiant heat 4 rail horse fencing, paddocks, fields to farm, 3 generators, a storage barn, all providing over 19,000 total square feet of structures.

The home is three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and has 2,119 square feet. The property is amazing, and the asking price is $1,699,000. Not too shabby considering what you get for the price.

