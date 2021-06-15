Ulster County Baker One Step Closer to ‘Greatest Baker’ Title

We introduced you to Emily Eckberg a few weeks ago, a resident of New Paltz who decided to give an at-home baking business a shot, and now, she's one step closer to the title of 'The Greatest Baker.'

Emily, owner of crEATery bakery, has now moved onto the Quarterfinals of the competition, and she's getting closer to not only the title of 'The Greatest Baker,' but also a feature in Bake From Scratch Magazine, and a cash prize of $20,000.



crEATery bakery - E.Eckberg

Voting for the quarterfinals round is currently underway, and runs through June 17th, where the top baker (in votes) from each group then goes to semifinals. Semifinals voting is from June 18th to the 24th, and finals from June 25th to July 1st. The Greatest Baker will be announced on the 1st of July.

Unlike the previous rounds, votes are now starting from scratch instead of carrying over from the round before, so casting your votes is especially important moving forward.

There are two ways for you to support Emily's journey to become 'The Greatest Baker,' as there's no actual decorating competition or even taste testing, the contest is based completely around votes. Here's how you can help get Emily to the next round:

The free daily vote - where you can vote once every 24 hours

The hero vote - where you can donate a certain amount to the No Kid Hungry Foundation, and the amount that you donate is the amount that Emily would receive in votes (for example, $10 donation = 10 votes). The organization does offer 2 for 1 days, where that $10 donation would then equal 20 votes!

Emily is really hoping to share her story, and her incredible baked goods, with the whole Hudson Valley!