My favorite meal of the day is dessert. Do you agree? I always see memes that talk about eating healthy during the day and then late at night, anything and everything goes.

What is the first thing you do after dinner or a meal out? For me, it's ordering the most delicious dessert on the menu. The struggle is real when you have a sweet tooth - I'm sure that you know what I mean.

Even on special occasions and holidays, the dessert seems to be the most exciting part of that day. I'm sure that all the foodies can understand my point of view.

Whether you visit family or friends on the holidays, bringing something that you can contribute to the holiday season is a must. For myself, I enjoy bringing brownies.

Before considering what you may bring to the table (no pun intended :), you can check out this list of Hudson Valley bakeries that will complete your Thanksgiving meal.

The Bakery, New Paltz

The Bakery already has its menu online of their Thanksgiving items. From pies to cookies and tarts, you could easily spend a few hundred dollars and not even notice.

If you're looking to bring bread, mini appetizers, or a casserole to the holiday dinner, they have these options as well. Don't leave without grabbing one of their homemade cookies.

See the menu here.

All You Knead Artisan Bakers, Beacon

Along with their bakery, All You Knead has an option for special orders on the website. Their handmade baked goods are made from scratch and used with local ingredients.

They have pot pies, pretzels, pies and more to choose from. Also, if you like empanadas, don't miss out on theirs when you place your order.

Click here to see the menu.

De Flippis Bakery, Middletown

I can't think of anywhere I would rather be than in an Italian bakery. It may be that I grew up enjoying Italian cookies and pastries. If you are looking for a true, authentic style Italian dessert menu, you have found your place.

From their cakes to donuts and eclairs, you may leave the bakery with boxes of desserts. They now are under new ownership so I'm excited to grab some goodies from there. Be sure to bring home their Italian cookies, they are my favorite in the Hudson Valley.

Find out more here.

What will you bring to the table on Thanksgiving? Do you have a favorite bakery within the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

