DunkAroos Introducing New Sugar Cookie Dough

The weather is starting to get a little bit colder. The nights are longer and, let's be honest, we're spending way more time inside.

I don't know about you, but this time of year is my absolute favorite for baking. It's time-consuming and in the end, you get to enjoy a mouth-watering dessert. This newly-released cookie dough will be quite the throwback for all those 90s kids out there.

Remember a few months ago when Betty Crocker announced they were bringing back the wildly popular 90s snack, DunkAroos? Well, it looks like they're staying around for a little longer, but they'll be looking a little different.

According to AllRecipes.Com, DunkAroos and Betty Crocker have introduced limited edition DunkAroo sugar cookies. On the DunkAroos Instagram account, they explain that you can modify the cookie dough and make either 6 really big DunkAroo cookies or 24 normal sized cookies.

Each package comes with DunkARoo sugar cookie dough as well as their infamous vanilla sprinkle frosting. So you can create your own kind of DunkARoo, 90s magic at home.

Currently, DunkARoo cookie dough is being sold at HyVee, Kroger, Wakefern, Walmart, Wegmans, Albertsons or Safeway locations. Luckily, here in the Hudson Valley, we have several Walmart locations and a new Wegmans in Harrison.

Will you be living out every 90s kid's dream and snacking on the new DunkARoos cookie? When they re-released the original DunkARoos packs ran at $10 apiece. No word yet on how much the cookie dough will cost, but we're pretty sure it will be worth it.