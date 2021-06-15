Mid-Hudson Bridge to Help Celebrate Huge COVID Milestone

The time has finally come.

After over 14 months of mask mandates, social distancing and uncertainty when it came to the Coronavirus pandemic, New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021, the lifting of nearly all COVID restrictions across the state.

For weeks we have been patiently waiting for New York to hit the 70 percent mark of New York adults being partially vaccinated. The Governor stated that once we met that 70% goal, most COVID restrictions would be lifted.

During a press conference on Tuesday Gov. Cuomo officially announced that, we as New Yorkers, met our goal:

To celebrate the fantastic news, Gov. Cuomo shared that there will be a celebration across New York State. Starting at 9:15 PM there will be several firework shows across New York.

For the Hudson Valley, fireworks can be seen in Nyack at Memorial Park on 4 Depew Ave.



Along with the firework show there will be several New York monuments and bridges lighting up in Blue and Gold to celebrate this huge COVID milestone.

Take a look later tonight as the "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge will be lit as we take a deep breath and reflect back on the most difficult year of our lives.

Governor Cuomo also shared that at one point during the pandemic, New York had the highest COVID positivity rates. However, as of today, New York has the lowest positivity rates in the United States of America. Or as the Governor put it "We went from worst to first."

Fireworks or not, today is a day to celebrate and to move forward to return to life as normal. We did it New York!

