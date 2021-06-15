Celebrity Seen in Disguise Touring Legoland NY in Goshen

Imagine hearing that iconic voice yelling in excitement behind you on a roller coaster.

You have to wonder how many celebrities you may have missed seeing over the past year and a half because they were wearing a mask.

Many residents of the Hudson Valley have flocked to one of New York's newest attractions over the past few weeks. Legoland New York is here and it's a massive hit. Tons of happy park goers have posted their pictures of the experience at Legoland New York on Instagram and they look beyond thrilled.

The park isn't just attracting residents in the Hudson Valley. People are adventuring to Legoland from all over the state. Even celebrities are making the trip as well.

Gilbert Gottfried might be hard to recognize with a mask on but he has an unmistakable voice.

We all might know the comedian from one of his many hit projects he's been a part of. He was pretty prominent in the late '80s to Mid '90s. He was in the Problem Child movies and a regular on Hollywood Squares. He was also the voice of Iago, the parrot in the Disney classic, Aladdin. He also put his voice to work as the Aflac Duck. You've got to still have those commercials stuck in your head.

Some questioned if this was really him. However, Gottfried confirmed his appearance at the park the next day on social media.

All kinds of celebrity sightings have been happening throughout the Hudson Valley lately. Most of them are connected to film projects. What makes this sighting special is that Gottfried actually came to the Hudson Valley for a getaway with his family. It wasn't a business trip. We may see more of this in the coming months.

