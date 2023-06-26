Stolen Property Returned to Wallkill Lodge

Last week some thieves hit the Wallkill Lodge #627 F&AM located in Walden, New York and we recently got an update.

The symbolic "G" was ripped right out of the brick wall. You can catch up on the details below.

Read More: Shameless Thieves Steal From Wallkill Lodge

It was a sad incident since the Masonic Lodge is home to a charitable organization known to do good work in communities through chapters worldwide.

Get our free mobile app

A week later the lodge received some good news and shared the information.

Wallkill Lodge is pleased to announce the recovery of their beloved “G” that was stolen from the front of the Lodge last week. We would like to say thank you to Walden PD for their tireless efforts. A special thank you to Officers Reynolds, Lynch, and Metzger who put in an outstanding amount of hard police work to make this recovery. Thank you to Wallkill Valley Times and WRRV for sharing this story throughout the Hudson Valley.

While the Walden Police did apprehend the alleged thief, no charges will be filed. The individual accused has a long history of behavioral health issues, and the lodge being both charitable and forgiving has decided to err on the side of the latter and not press charges as there was concerns that incarceration would only exacerbate the issues this individual already lives with on a daily basis. Instead we pray that he seeks counseling and treatment for those battles

It looks like lodge members will continue to set an excellent example for the community.