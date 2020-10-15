State Police Recently Issued Over 4,400 Tickets in Hudson Valley

New York State Police patrolling the Hudson Valley issued nearly 4,500 tickets in just a few days.

New York State Police in Troop K issued 800 vehicle and traffic law violation tickets during the Oct. 3, 2020 weekend. From 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, through 3:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, New York State Troopers in Troop K issued tickets for 425 speeding violations, 11 distracted driving violations, 7 child restraint violations, 17 move over violations, and removed 17 impaired motorists from the roadway, police say.

The following weekend, State Police in Troop K issued 1,020 vehicle and traffic law violation tickets during the Columbus Day weekend. From 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, through 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, New York State Troopers in Troop K issued tickets for 496 speeding violations, 83 distracted driving violations, 4 child restraint violations, 2 move over violations, and removed 31 impaired motorists from the roadway, according to New York State Police.

Troop K includes Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Columbia Counties.

State Police in Troop F issued 739 vehicle and traffic law violation tickets during the October 2, 2020 weekend. From 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, through 5:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, New York State Troopers in Troop F issued tickets for 275 speeding violations, 7 distracted driving violations, 14 seat belt violations, 12 child restraint violations, 7 move over violations, and removed 26 motorists from the road for Driving While Impaired. Troop F includes Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, Ulster and Greene Counties.

During the Columbus Day Weekend, the following weekend, state troopers in troop F from Thursday, October 6, at 12:00 a.m. through Tuesday, October 13, 3 a.m., removed 44 impaired operators from the roadway and issued 1,913 vehicle and traffic law violations to include 545 speeding tickets, 46 seatbelt tickets, 27 child restraint tickets, 22 move over violations and 352 distracted driving tickets, according to New York State Police. State police also handled 75 vehicle crashes.

