‘State-Of-The-Art’ Hudson Valley Supermarket May Finally Open

A state-of-the-art supermarket appears closer to opening its doors to Hudson Valley shoppers bringing with it around 200 jobs.

In May, ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie hinted at an opening and suggested interested people follow the supermarket's official Facebook page as they "prepare to open."

ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie will be a full-service, state-of-the-art supermarket located at Hudson Heritage, at the site of a former state psychiatric facility on Route 9 across from Marist College. Construction is ongoing at the site.

On May 24, ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie announced they "can't wait" to open. While an official opening date was announced, officials said the supermarket will open "very soon."

Nearly three months have passed and the supermarket still has not opened. The name of the supermarket's official Facebook has changed to "ShopRite of Poughkeepsie-Fairview."

New posts appear on the Facebook page almost daily, but without mentioning an opening date. Supermarket officials still haven't announced an opening date, but hinted the opening is getting closer.

"The opening of a new store entails many moving pieces. We are still working on those last-minute details to get the store ready for the big day," the store responded on Facebook to a question about the opening. "We appreciate your patience as we prepare the store for an opening date. Please continue checking back with us for updates!"

Hudson Valley Post reached out to ShopRite officials for comment on the delayed opening and asked for an opening date but we haven't heard back. We will update if more information is learned.

