New York Cracks Down After Shocking Hunting Cases Exposed

New York State DEC officers across the Hudson Valley and New York State are cracking down on illegal deer hunting, and several recent cases show just how seriously the state is taking violations.

Illegal Deer Found In Greene County Has Ties To Orange County

A hunter was fined after DEC officers discovered an illegally harvested deer at a butcher shop in Greene County.

On November 30, 2025, ECOs Milliron and Palmateer were dropping off a confiscated deer for donation when they noticed another deer being processed that appeared freshly harvested.

The tag showed it was taken in Goshen in Orange County, nearly 100 miles away.

The deer was still warm and steaming during the skinning process, raising immediate red flags, officials say.

After questioning, the hunter admitted he actually shot the deer in the Town of Greenville (Orange County), where he did not have a valid Deer Management Permit.

Instead, he illegally used a tag from a different Wildlife Management Unit. The hunter paid a $500 fine in Greenville Town Court.

The deer was confiscated and donated to help feed food-insecure New Yorkers.

Over the Limit: Dutchess County

A concerned citizen’s tip led to tickets after two hunters were accused of exceeding the legal deer limit in Dutchess County.

On December 4, 2025, ECO Zullo responded to a report that two hunters had just harvested a large eight-point buck in the Town of Red Hook, despite both already taking antlered deer earlier in the season.

Officers found the hunter's vehicle and waited for them to come out of the woods with the deer.

During the investigation, ECOs confirmed both hunters had already reached their legal limit, and the shooter illegally used someone else’s regular-season tag.

The shooter received multiple tickets, including taking an antlered deer over the limit and tagging violations, while the second hunter was also ticketed for failing to report a previous harvest.

The confiscated buck was donated through the Hunters Helping the Hungry venison program to support local food banks and soup kitchens.

Illegal Take and Firearm Discharge: Greene County

Another Greene County case involved both illegal hunting and a dangerous firearm discharge near homes.

On December 7, 2025, ECOs Hameline and Milliron responded to reports from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office about a deer shot dangerously close to homes in the Town of Jewett.

Officers found blood and drag marks leading from a yard between two homes to the roadway.

A witness, who knew the shooter, provided key information to officers about the hunter.

Officers arrived at the suspect's home and found a pickup truck that matched the witness's description and fresh blood in the truck bed.

The hunter admitted to firing a gun just 150 feet from the nearest home, which violates New York State law that prohibits discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

The subject was ticketed for the illegal take of big game and unlawful firearm discharge, fined $500, and the six-point buck was confiscated and donated to a venison donation program.

