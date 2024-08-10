State Of Emergency For New York After Debby’s Massive Destruction

Despite Saturday's beautiful weather, New York State is still under a State Of Emergency, because Friday's weather still poses "many dangers."

On Friday, the National Weather Service warned that Tropical Depression Debby was merging with another storm, causing "three major threats."

"Debby will impact the region today through tonight. Three major threats come with this system: heavy rain, isolated tornadoes, and damaging thunderstorm wind gusts," the National Weather States.

State Of Emergency Declared

On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for all of New York, which remains in effect on Saturday.

"I am declaring a statewide State of Emergency, and my administration stands ready to support impacted communities,” Governor Hochul said. "Flash flood warnings are in effect across much of the state, which means travel is extremely dangerous. Please, don’t take any chances. Stay home, stay off the roads, and stay safe."

Flooding Remains A Threat For New York State Residents On Saturday.

Despite Saturday's beautiful weather, Gov. Hochul took to social media around 10 a.m. on Saturday to warn New Yorkers that "flooding remains a threat."

"Flooding remains a threat in some areas across New York — please continue to exercise caution, check in on your neighbors if it’s safe to do so and stay away from flooded roads," Hochul wrote.

Hochul also said the NYS Div. of Homeland Security & Emergency Services us working with local officials and will assess damage from this week’s storm.

The NYS Div. of Homeland Security & Emergency Services also tweeted on Saturday around 10 a.m. warning about the many dangers a flood poses after the rain stops and providing some tips.

"After a flood, the damage left behind can be devastating and present many dangers.

📻 Listen for instructions from local officials

🔌 Avoid and report downed power lines

❌ Don't walk or drive through flood waters," The NYSDHSES tweeted.

Tornado, Flooding, Power Outages In New York State

The National Weather Service nailed it this time, as Friday's wild weather hit areas of the state with heavy rain, wind, flooding, power outages and at least one tornado.

Power was knocked out to tens of thousands of New Yorkers. Con Edison says more than 11,000 customers lost service, mostly in Westchester County.

The National Weather Service also reported an EF-0 tornado touched down in Ulster County.

