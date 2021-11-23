Star Trek, Fast & Furious Director Films Pilot in Hudson Valley

NBC just picked up a new show that was filmed in the Hudson Valley with a well-known director.

In July, the Hudson Valley Film Commission worked with the location team for an untitled NBCUniversal pilot going under the name 'Untitled Nick Wootton/Jake Coburn Project.'

On Monday the Hudson Valley Film Commission learned based on the pilot, the series has recently been picked up by NBC and is now titled The Endgame.

Production was in Putnam County at Glynwood Farms in Cold Spring, according to the Hudson Valley Film Commission.

The scene featured a complicated car stunt director by a well-known director, officials say.

NBC describes The Endgame as:

A pulse-pounding, high-stakes thriller about Elena Federova (Baccarin), a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner (Bathe), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan.

Despite the size and scope of the production, it remains one of the most intimate crews we have ever worked with. We're grateful for the mutual respect and their kind comment regarding our efforts: “Thank you for all your help with our shoot on Cold Spring last week. You turned out to be a real lifesaver on more than one occasion!”

"A release date has not been set but, we're looking forward to more regional production and watching 'The Endgame," the Hudson Valley Film Commission stated.

