Massive Sports Card Show This Weekend In Fishkill

A sports card show will be taking place this Saturday, May 7 in Fishkill.

Last year, the first Fishkill Saturday Sports Card Show took place (March 2021) and it has forged on, even during the pandemic. They followed CDC rules to be able to bring sports lovers in the Hudson Valley a sports card and collectibles show that they can appreciate. I think back to when I was a kid and all the baseball cards that I used to have that would probably be worth quite a bit of money nowadays but have no idea what I did with them, unfortunately.

Sports Card Popularity

Baseball card collecting in particular was, and is still, one of the most influential hobbies of all time. Although baseball card production peaked in the 1980s and many collectors left the hobby out of disappointment after the 1994-95 MLB strike, there is still a market out there for sports card collectors. A T206 Honus Wagner card sold for $6 million in 2021.

Sports Card Show This Weekend in Fishkill, NY

Fishkill's Saturday Sports Card Show will be hosting an event this Saturday with sports memorabilia dealers from all over the tri-state area. Whether it be MLB, NBA, NFL, or NHL, you're sure to find something of interest at this show. The event is held on the first Saturday of each month at Trinity Episcopal Church located at 5 Elm St. in Fishkill, NY (right next door to Taco Bell) from 9 AM - 2 PM. Admission is free.