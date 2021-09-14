As hard as it may be to say goodbye to the summer, there’s no shortage of fun here in the Hudson Valley in the fall. Not only are we blessed with some of the best fall foliage anywhere, but there are tons of local farms and farm markets to visit during the harvest season. There are so many, in fact, that it would be difficult to check them all out. Or would it be?

The Walkway Over the Hudson is celebrating local farmers and makers with the Walktoberfest Essential Farmers and Makers Market. This is going to be a huge, but socially distanced event that the whole Hudson Valley will be able to enjoy, and it’s happening Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2 and 3 from 12 - 5PM. The Walktoberfest Essential Farmers and Makers Market will bring together a curated selection of the Hudson Valley’s finest producers including farms, distilleries, breweries, wineries, restaurants, artists, artisans, and more.

The Walktoberfest will take place on the Hudson Valley Rail Trail and the west approach to Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park in Highland. Vendors will exhibit their wares for tasting or purchase, allowing festival goers to support several local agribusinesses all in one location.

There will be more than 160 vendors socially distanced throughout the Hudson Valley Rail Trail and the Walkway’s Ulster Welcome Center Plaza at 87 Haviland Road in Highland. Walktoberfest features not only farm-fresh products, food from local restaurants, and beer, wine and spirits samples in a designated tasting area, but also art installations, locally made goods, a special area for children’s activities, and more. All proceeds from Walktoberfest benefit the Friends of the Walkway and the Hudson Valley Rail Trail.

General admission to Walktoberfest is free, but tasting tickets are available, and include full access to wine, beer, spirits, and cider samples from more than 20 area vendors. For more information about Walktoberfest at the Walkway Over the Hudson, and to get tickets, visit the website.

