Living in the Hudson Valley we have become accustomed to seeing animals in the road where they don't belong. I am not talking about a dog or a cat or even the occasional deer, I am talking about animals that you might not even realize are your neighbors.

Over the past few years, more and more people have added farm animals to their families. Chickens, goats, sheep, even pot-belly pigs, and miniature donkeys have all become new types of pets for people who don't necessarily live on a farm.

Ulster County Sheriff Rescues Goat from Traffic in Highland, New York

It use to be that if you told someone you saw a goat running down the road they would say you were mistaken, it must have been a dog and you need glasses. Nowadays you never know what you will see on the side of the road or sometimes in the road.

Bears have become more common even moose and of course, we have all been talking about how to avoid hitting the turtles. It is important to keep in mind though that these animal sightings are not just on back roads. As is the case with the goat that the Ulster County Sheriff's Department recently rescued on 9W in Highland. Thank goodness Segreant Geller knew what he was doing or this could have ended badly for the goat.

There aren't a lot of details about the goat who wander into traffic on 9W or where he or she may have escaped from but luckily it was rescued out of traffic before it got hurt. The goat did make it home safely and as you can imagine there are many comedic comments on the Facebook post where the Ulster County Sheriff shared the picture of Sergeant Geller with the goat.

It is great to know that our local law enforcement can be counted on to rescue all types of animals from our traffic-heavy highways. 9W is not exactly an easy road for a human to cross in many places I can only imagine what it was like for a goat.

