During the summer months, there are so many opportunities to help local organizations. Fun runs, walks, rides and hikes take place just about every weekend to help many Hudson Valley charities. But what if you don't run or bike or hike?

Good news, you can also golf. That right many of our Hudson Valley, New York golf courses have events during the summer that benefits local charities and groups. If you love to golf why not make one of your outings an opportunity to give back?

Golf Tournament to Benefit the Ulster County SPCA

Check-in at your local course to see what is on the bulletin board. if you don't see an event that you want to play in maybe survey some of the other courses in the area. On a quick glance through social media, I was able to find this event happening later this summer.

Putt Fore Paws - Friday, July 28th, 2023: It benefits the Ulster County SPCA and will be held from 10 AM to 4 PM at Apple Greens Golf Course in Highland New York. The day includes themed holes, a raffle, a hole-in-one contest, and trophies for the first-placed team, closest to the pin, and the longest drive! Enjoy a continental breakfast, grab-and-go lunch, and an awards banquet served by The Restaurant At Apple Greens.

A round of golf is a popular way to raise money the people enjoy not to mention that some of the best food can be found at our Hudson Valley golf courses. If you are just getting into golf I suggest trying out a few places until you find the course you enjoy for both gold and relaxation.

Golf Course worth it for both Golfing and Eating

