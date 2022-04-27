Do You Know What’s Going in This Spot in Highland, NY?
They say you can find anything you want to know on the internet, but I have not been able to find any information on what appears to be the Hudson Valley's newest soon-to-be wine bar, Locox.
Apparently, this new wine bar is soon to be opening in a building that was once an iconic Dance Club once known as Prime Time, it was short-lived as a bar named HOME too. Locox looks ready to open but I haven't been able to dig up any information.
Over the last few months, I have been noticing that a building on Route 9W just north of Route 299 in Highland has been undergoing a transformation. The first thing that drew my attention was late last year when I saw a group of people in the parking lot who seemed to be looking at the building.
New Wine Bar in the Hudson Valley
Then early this year, I was driving by and saw that they hung a sign. I pulled in to grab a photo and to see if there was any information and all I saw was a note that says coming soon. When I first stopped by, there was still snow on the ground as you can see from the picture.
LOCOX is a New Wine Bar in Highland, New York
Since then, the build has been painted its new shade of grey. I have also seen work trucks in the parking lot dropping off equipment. And over the last 2 weeks, I have noticed that they have painted the lines in the parking lot. So it can't be long now. The mystery must be coming to a close but until it does actually open, if you know what is happening at this once popular nightspot in Highland, please reach out because many of us are curious.