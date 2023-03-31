The saying goes "Your parents probably met at Joe's" and from the quick responses we got from a lot of people on Facebook, I would have to say that the old saying isn't too far off. Many of the replies to our "what's your favorite Joe's East-West memory?" was I met my husband.

We put the question out for fun because as of late there has been a lot of new conversation around the Famous bar and dance club that sits currently dark in the heart of New Paltz. Back in November of 2017 when Joe's East-West celebrated its 50th year in business I can't imagine they thought it would all end due to a worldwide pandemic.

Joe's East West maybe Closed Forever in New Paltz, New York

Joe's EastWest Facebook Joe's EastWest Facebook loading...

The irony in that is it probably would have had to be something of that magnitude to shut down one of the hottest clubs that operate for decades in the Hudson Valley. Decades of dancing, drinking, and celebrating came to a screeching halt in March of 2020 and to date have not returned to this one-time party destination.

Ever since the world shut down due to COVID 19 the big yellow sign on the street in front of Joe's has said SAT MAR 14 BULL CANCELED. As we crossed over the three-year mark a few folks brought this signup and that has resulted in a resurgence of memories being shared of all the good times had at Joe's.

Joe's EastWest Facebook Joe's EastWest Facebook loading...

Joe's East West Night Club in NEw Paltz, New York

Decades of music from disco to country to the hits from the 90s, we heard and danced to them all at Joe's. Someone even commented that What happened at Joe's stays at Joe's. It is kind of sad to think that it may never be a club again. And for some of us, it will be impossible to recreate the "good old days" but Ricka Wads on Facebook is at least leaving us with a great idea as a tribute to a club that was once featured in either Playboy or Hustler Magazine, I can't remember or find the article online.

Ricka Wads Ricka Wads loading...

Ricka to an image of the sign and plastered it on a yellow shirt, recreating that iconic sign to a tee, no pun intended. Apparently, she has seen a post in a group talking about how the sign was like a time capsule, and someone commented it should be a shirt and over the weekend Ricka made it a reality.

The sign is hopefully going to stay up until the property changes hands but in the meantime, we will all remember the weekend the bull was canceled.

Get our free mobile app

Places to Eat at the Bar in the Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley Restaurants Where You'll Want to Eat at the Bar Chances are your favorite Hudson Valley Restaurant in Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and beyond has an awesome bar. Next time you are at your favorite lunch or dinner spot consider a seat at the bar for your meal. I tried it once because the dining room was booked and now the restaurant bar for food and drinks is sometimes my preferred choice. Here a some of the ones I have discovered that you can enjoy.

How Many of these Chain Restaurants Have You Been To