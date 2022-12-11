Will There Soon Be a High Tech Car Vending Machine on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie?

Lots of construction and expansion in New York have some wondering if a popular car company is coming to Dutchess County.

If you spend any time watching TV at one time or another you've seen the commercials for the Carvana car company. They are a car-selling company that allows customers to buy cars exclusively online and in some markets where they have a location, they have a tall standing car vending machine.

Recently Carvana announced that they were set to open a new 'hub" location in New York and as soon as I saw the announcement my ears perked up because they announced it would be located on Route 9. According to the Albany Business Review, Carvana has moved its New York hub from the Town of Halfmoon New York to a new can't-miss location on Route 9.

Carvana on Route 9

If you drive on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, you've already noticed that there has been a ton of construction going on up and down from Fishkill to Rhinebeck, so when I read that Carvana was coming to Route 9, I automatically thought about one specific location that has been under construction for some time. For months the land next to the Route 9 Mazda located at 2309 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY has been under development so that was the first place I thought of.

Is Carvana Coming to Poughkeepsie?

As I continued to read about Carvana moving into a new location on Route 9 it was revealed that they aren't coming to Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, but are moving into a new location on Route 9 in Colonie, NY in the Albany area. UGH! I was sort of looking forward to seeing how one of Carvana's car vending machines works but I am happy to let you know that the site under construction on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie will continue to be the home of Route 9 Mazda.

I spoke to a salesperson at Mazda and they told me that the new construction will give customers more parking for service and car shopping. They are hoping to have everything completed by next year.

What's Carvana?

If you've never heard of Carvana, they bill themselves as an online-only used-car retailer that performs almost all the functions a physical car dealer would offer including buying and selling cars, accepting trade-ins, and financing purchases according to their website. Customers who purchase online can visit a car vending machine location to pick up their car or they can have the car delivered to their house on one of their flatbed trucks.

The closest car vending machine to the Hudson Valley is located all the way in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



