Big Changes Coming to the Walkway Over the Hudson This Weekend

The Walkway Over the Hudson just announced some big updates now that Spring is here. There will be more for guests to enjoy as they visit one of the biggest tourist attractions Dutchess County has to offer.

There are more reasons to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors this Spring. The Walkway Over the Hudson has announced that starting Saturday, March 25th, pavilions, the electric tram, and the elevator will resume operation.

The Walkway Over the Hudson's Elevator Will Resume Service March 25th, 2023

The Walkway's 21-story glass enclosed elevator at Upper Landing Park in Poughkeepsie will resume operation and will be open daily from 9 am until 90 minutes before the park's closing time. The Elevator connects the Walkway to the Hudson River waterfront in Poughkeepsie. If there is inclement weather, high winds or maintenance, the elevator may close for the day. You can confirm the status of the elevator before your visit by calling 845-834-3641.

Wheel-Chair Accessible Electric Tram Available on the Walkway Over the Hudson

For passengers with limited mobility, the Friends of the Walkway's 11-passenger wheel-chair accessible electric tram will resume service from 10 am to 3:30 pm and run on continuous loops across the bridge, with a complete one-way trip taking approximately 30 minutes.

No reservation is needed for the tram. The tram is supported by Hudson Valley Hospice, Marshall & Sterling Insurance, and Herb Redl Properties.

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park Pavilions

The Walkway will open its merchandise and information pavilions on the East Gate Plaza on the Poughkeepsie side and adjacent to the west gate in Highland for the season on Saturday, March 25th at 11 am. Visitors can purchase merchandise, learn more about Walkway memberships, receive assistance and ask questions about the bridge and the Hudson Valley.

For out of town guests, Walkway Ambassadors can provide info on local restaurants, hotels, and other attractions. The pavilions will be open Friday through Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm through April 9th. After April 9th, the hours will extend to 10 am to 4 pm.

Walkway’s Pavilions, tram, Ambassadors, and more are supported by the generosity of our donors, members, and corporate partners. To learn more about the benefits and impact of membership, visit join.walkway.org. To donate, visit walkway.org/donate.

