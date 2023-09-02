Eerie Expedition: Discover 6 Hudson Valley Hikes Leading to Haunting Ruins

Hiking the Hudson Valley can be a whole lot of fun and also a learning experience. Many of the trails in our neck of the woods are in areas that used to be bursting with life.

I don't know about you, but when I come across any type of ruins or abandoned buildings, I tend to make up my own story. Which can be kind of creepy, right? Just letting your imagination take over can be a bit daunting.

While I have to remind myself that not everything abandoned is haunted, it's still a little unsettling to come across ruins while exploring the woods in the Hudson Valley. What happened to this house? Why was it left in ruins? What's the History behind it?

For instance, at the first lookout at Mount Beacon, you come across ruins of the once-popular Mount Beacon Incline Railway and casino that was a hot spot back in the early 1900s. Sadly, fires raged in the area and the Great Depression didn't help leaving it in ruins for us to explore in 2023.

Thankfully, we have the internet to answer all those questions for us. So we did a little research and found 6 hikes in and around the Hudson Valley that will bring you to abandoned homes, businesses, and even a plane!

Have you hiked any of these locations? Are there ruins that we haven't come across yet that we should add to the list? We would love to hear from you, shoot us a message through the station app and we'll add the hike to our list.

6 Hikes To Explore Abandoned Ruins in the Hudson Valley Coming across abandoned ruins really spices up a hike. Check out these Hudson Valley trails that take you back in time.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.