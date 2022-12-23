Which NY State Parks Will Continue “First Day Hike” Tradition?

Are you always trying to come up with ways to get outside more? Out into the great outdoors? For the last 12 years, the New York State Parks Department has been sharing a great way for you to get out and also start of the new year getting that fresh air and exercise.

If you need further motivation, there are actual guided hikes available to encourage you to get out there. How can you be involved in this "First Day Hike" tradition? How can you start your own tradition? Here's more info:

Where are the 'NYS Parks First Day Hike' Events being held?

The First Day hikes are being held throughout New York State. The NYS Parks has a locator on their website, as to which parks will have guided hikes, ranging from one to five miles. Here are a few of the Hudson Valley locations where there are First Day Hikes:

Where can you find the complete list of New York State Parks First Day Hikes?

You can get the entire list of all the NYS Parks First Day Hikes here. Looking for other places to take hikes across New York State? Feel free to send us your photos of you out and about on your very own "First Day Hike!"

