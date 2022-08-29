I feel so lucky to live in the Hudson Valley. I’m not much of a traveler these days, but there is always something fun to do here in the Hudson Valley. If you’re having guests in from out of town, there are lots of day trips you can take them on that they’ll love.

We’ve got a few cool sites to visit, and then there are some of the best loved towns anywhere. There are towns that celebrities seem to flock to like Rhinebeck and Woodstock. The Walkway Over the Hudson offers some of the best views in New York State. Both Beacon and Newburgh have become fun destinations for guests to the Hudson Valley, and Bethel Woods is so full of musical history and puts on some of the best concerts around.

There are mountains to climb, trails to hike, tons of delicious restaurants and cool shops. Living in the Hudson Valley is almost like living a vacation. When you have guests staying with you, where is your favorite place to bring them? I’ve put together a list of a few places they might enjoy, and so will you.

7 Hudson Valley Spots Your Out-of-Town Guests Will Love

So, if you’ve got guests coming and you’d like to show them a good time, take them to one of these places. There are many museums throughout the Hudson Valley, as well as historic mansions like the Roosevelt and Vanderbilt Estates in Hyde Park and Olana in Hudson. In fact, Hudson is a great town to explore, too. We’ll have to put it on the next list. Whatever you decide to do with your out of town guests, have fun and enjoy the Hudson Valley!

5 Fun and Enriching Spots for Hudson Valley Kids 5 Fun Learning Spots for Hudson Valley Kids