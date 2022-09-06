SP: Albany Man Arrested For Bus Assault in Newburgh on Thruway

An Albany man is facing attempted murder charges following reports of a stabbing on a bus that caused traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley.

Last Friday, August 26, a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.

New York State Police Investigating Bus Stabbing on the Thruway in Newburgh, New York

Around 7:00 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report of an assault that occurred on a bus traveling southbound on I-87 in the town of Newburgh. The bus was traveling from Albany to New York City.

Around 30 people were on the bus when a physical altercation began between two men broke out on the bus, police say.

Bus Traveling From Albany To New York City Stops in Orange County, New York Following Assault

New York State Police confirmed both men were injured as a result of the fight. One man, who police call a "suspect," was arrested. The other man, who police call "the victim," was treated on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

All lanes remained open during the incident, however, the large police presence caused traffic to build up on Thruway in Orange County.

This past weekend police released the name of the person they arrested.

Albany, New York Man Arrested Following Bus Assault in Newburgh

On September 2, 2022, New York State Police arrested 37-year-old Maleek U. Phillips from Albany. Phillips was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Phillips was remanded to Orange County Jail. More information about the alleged assault wasn't released.

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video arrived on the scene. Lieb tells Hudson Valley Post he was told by police one of the men involved in the fight was stabbed. The incident happened as the bus was traveling on I-87 in Orange County, just past the Meadow Hill Road overpass.

