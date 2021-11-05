Soprano’s Creator From Hudson Valley, New York Leaks Tony’s Fate

The creator of "The Sopranos" who's from the Hudson Valley finally let fans know what happened to Tony Soprano.

David Chase has finally opened up about the infamous ending of "The Sopranos." Before confirming Tony's fate, Chase confirmed he was born in the Hudson Valley.

"I was born in Mount Vernon, New York, in Westchester County, and I was raised in Essex County, New Jersey," Chase told the Hollywood Reporter.

In a long ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter Chase confirmed Tony did die in the series finale. But what viewers saw is not what he had in mind.

"The scene I had in my mind was not that scene. Nor did I think of cutting to black," Chase said. "I had a scene in which Tony comes back from a meeting in New York in his car. At the beginning of every show, he came from New York into New Jersey, and the last scene could be him coming from New Jersey back into New York for a meeting at which he was going to be killed."

During the final scene of the show, the series cuts to black as Journey's “Don’t Stop Believin'” is playing. The ending was so abrupt, many thought their cable went out, this writer included.

In a 2018 interview, Chase called the final scene a "death scene."

"Well, I had that death scene in mind for years before," Chase told Alan Sepinwall.

Chase then would not confirm Tony died in the final scene. But this week, Chase confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter his comment was not a slip of the tongue.

"No," Chase said when question if he made a mistake when talking with Sepinwall.

Chase then revealed how he came up with the final scene.

"I was driving on Ocean Park Boulevard near the airport and I saw a little restaurant. It was kind of like a shack that served breakfast. And for some reason I thought, 'Tony should get it in a place like that.' Why? I don’t know," Chase told the Hollywood Reporter.

While Chase has confirmed Tony's fate he's annoyed some many people wanted to see Tony killed.

"What was annoying was how many people wanted to see Tony killed. That bothered me. They wanted to know that Tony was killed. They wanted to see him go face-down in linguini, you know? And I just thought, 'God, you watched this guy for seven years and I know he’s a criminal. But don’t tell me you don’t love him in some way, don’t tell me you’re not on his side in some way. And now you want to see him killed," Chase added.

