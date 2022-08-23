Son of ‘NYPD Accountability Co-Founder’ Killed In Hudson Valley

A fiery crash in the Hudson Valley claimed the life of a former basketball standout nicknamed "Mr. Gravity."

On Monday, New York State Police from Westchester County confirmed a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh.

Fatal Crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Westchester County, New York

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

On Sunday around 12:34 a.m., New York State Police responded to a fatal crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh. Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 7.6 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway for a vehicle off the roadway engulfed in flames.

Members from the Yonkers Fire Department and Fairview Fire Department extinguished the flames and extricated the driver of the SUV. The driver was the only occupant, police say.

Mark Lieb from Rockland Video was also on the scene. He tells Hudson Valley Post a heavily damaged SUV was found on the side of the highway, near the center median. A medical examiner was also on the scene.

Bronx, New York Man Killed In Fiery Crash in Town of Greenburgh, New York

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Greenburgh Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but unfortunately pronounced the victim, 22-year-old Gavion P. Singleton of Bronx, New York, deceased at the scene, according to New York State police.

"Initial investigation found Singleton was operating a 2017 Dodge Durango southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway and left the roadway for unknown reasons. The Durango struck a guide rail then a utility pole before striking another section of guide rail and catching on fire," New York State Police stated in a press release. "This investigation remains ongoing."

Son of NYPD Accountability Co-Founder Killed in Crash

Singelton is the son of NYPD Accountability Co-Founder, Nichole Singleton, according to a Facebook post.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

"It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Gavion Singleton, son of Bronxites for NYPD Accountability Co-Founder, Ms. Nichole Singleton. Please keep Nichole and her family in your prayers during this tremendously difficult time. Rest well Gavvy," Why Accountability states on Facebook.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Why Accountability is a Black, female-led grassroots community organization, according to Facebook. It was founded by eight strangers who were outraged following the death of Eric Garner in 2014.

"We provide community empowerment because the NYPD is an inherently corrupt, racist institution," Why Accountability states on Facebook in the about section.

Gavion was also a basketball star in New York City. In 2018, a Facebook post called him "Mr. Gravity."

"Mr. Gravity walking on air," Singleton Nichole wrote on Facebook.

Gavion went on to play college basketball for Trinity Valley, Community College in Texas.

See the 11 Worst Places To Live In NY [RANKED] Money Inc. has ranked the worst places to live in the Empire State based on crime, employment opportunities, local schools, and access to recreation. Here we will feature the 11 worst on the list, including one of our beloved Capital Region cities. Which is not a well-deserved honor!

3 New York Cities Ranked Among 50 Worst To Live In US Whether you agree or disagree, Roadsnacks has put together their list of the 50 Worst US Cities to live in based on crime rates, poor quality of life, weak job market, and their overall lack of culture. We 100% disagree with these rankings as all three of these cities are full of life and have so much to offer. Not to mention - how many times have we actually made these cities a destination for a getaway of some sort?

So feel free to pick apart this list and sneer as you read it! You will find each of the NY cities included on this list below, with their rank among the 50 worst in the United States.