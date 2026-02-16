Something Iconic Is Quietly Vanishing From New York’s McDonald’s

McDonald's confirmed its continuing to make major changes inside its restaurants in New York State.

Years ago, Hudson Valley Post reported that McDonald's confirmed plans to eliminate self-serve soda and beverage stations in dining rooms.

McDonald's Starts To Eliminate Self-Serve Soda Machines

New York City Board Of Health Approves Bloomberg's Over Sized Sugary Drink Ban Getty Images loading...

The goal is to remove all self-serve soda and beverage stations by 2032.

The removal will be a gradual process, but reports say that some locations have already begun this transition.

The goal of the change is to make sure all customers, drive-thru, app, and in-person, have a "consistent experience" with their orders.

Reason For Changes

New York City Board Of Health Approves Bloomberg's Over Sized Sugary Drink Ban Getty Images loading...

The reason for this big change is driven by the decline in customers eating inside a McDonald's restaurant.

The company believes this change addresses changing consumer habits, including increased digital, drive-thru, and delivery orders, while eliminating self-serve messes and potential theft.

What Happens If You Want A Re-fill

Once this new rule is implemented at your local McDonald's, when you order a drink inside, the staff will prepare and hand you your drink.

Customers will no longer be able to refill their drinks inside the dining area. Instead, you will need to go back to where you ordered your meal, and the staff will handle your drink.

The process is similar to current drive-thru, mobile order, and delivery procedures.

End Of An Era

McDonald's Naomi Baker/Getty Images loading...

The change marks the end of a 20-year era. McDonald's introduced self-serve soda fountains in 2004.

Some customers are voicing their frustrations on social media. They say the change means the loss of "hybrid drinks," mixing multiple sodas.

Plus, what's expected to be increased wait times for refills when the staff is busy.

2026 Brings Ten Big Changes To McDonald's

There are several other changes at McDonald's this year. Including:

