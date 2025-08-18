ICE Names These Most Wanted Criminals New Yorkers Should Know
ICE just released its 33 most wanted criminals, and some are believed to be hiding in New York. See if you recognize any of them.
Many have large rewards
Can You Help ICE Find These Most Wanted Criminals?
ICE updated its most wanted list. The list includes alleged drug leaders, killers, human traffickers, and violent fugitives.
Some have rewards of up to $5 million.
See the list below:
ICE 33 Most Wanted Fugitives Could Be In Your Neighborhood
If you don't see photos of ICE's most wanted, CLICK HERE to view the article directly from Hudson Valley Post.
At Least 2 Have Ties To New York
At least two of those listed were last seen in New York.
Palahuachi-Mayansela, Gorje Patricio was last known to reside in Queens, New York in 2023. There is an outstanding criminal warrant issued out of the Eastern District of New York.
Pablo SOLIS-Figueroa was last seen in Queens, New York in 2024.
Do Not Attempt To Apprehend Any Subject
State
"Do not attempt to apprehend any subject," ICE states. "If you have information about the whereabouts of these fugitives, immediately contact your local ICE office or call the national hotline at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE as soon as possible!"
