Some of America’s Most ‘Haunted’ Hotels Found Near Hudson Valley

Two New York hotels made the list of the most haunted hotels in America.

USA Today readers voted on the 10 best-haunted hotels in America. The Stanley Hotel in Colorada, which was featured in the movie "The Shining," topped the list.

Two hotels from New York cracked the list. Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols ranked fourth.

"Guests of this former railroad hotel built in the late 1800s have reported numerous ghostly encounters, like being woken in the night by voices or seeing two women sitting for tea in the Fainting Room. Others report hearing footsteps on a staircase that doesn’t exist or finding a child sized chair next to the bed in the Nubian Room," The USA Today article says.

Fainting Goat Island Inn made the list for the second straight year, NYUP reports. It was recently featured on the Travel Channel's “Hotel Paranormal.”

Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake placed seventh

"This historic hotel in the Adirondacks dates back to the roaring 20s on the ground of a former local high school. According to local reports, the spirit of Howard Littell, the school’s superintendent, still roams the property. Other sightings include a young girl on the fourth floor, spectral singing on the sixth floor and mysterious scratching sounds on the third floor," the article write-up says.

The Saranac Lake hotel recently turned 90.

Below is the complete list of the 10 most haunted hotels in America, according to USA Today.