Blizzard Warning: Snow Totals Skyrocket For Hudson Valley, New York

Experts now say Sunday's storm is going to be one we "talk about for years to come."

This storm just got a lot more serious for parts of New York.

Blizzard Warning Issued For Parts Of The Hudson Valley

Jupiterimages Jupiterimages loading...

The National Weather Service has now upgraded portions of the region to a Blizzard Warning from 1 p.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday, while much of the Hudson Valley is under a Winter Storm Warning as a powerful Nor’easter moves in.

Blizzard conditions are expected in New York City, Long Island, and parts of Westchester County, where forecasters say snowfall could reach between 11 and 20 inches.

Winds could gust as high as 55 mph, with isolated gusts near 60 mph and even stronger gusts possible on the east end of Long Island.

That combination is what has meteorologists sounding the alarm.

?? ?? ?? ?? loading...

The National Weather Service warns visibility could drop below a quarter mile due to falling and blowing snow, creating whiteout conditions that could make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Officials are urging residents to restrict travel to emergencies only.

Rest Of The Hudson Valley To Get Hit Hard

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Dutchess, Ulster, Greene, and Columbia counties from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. These areas could see widespread snowfall totals between 8 and 15 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

Winds may gust between 40 and 45 mph, increasing the risk of blowing snow and downed tree branches.

ronniechua ronniechua loading...

Forecasters say the strongest winds and heaviest snow are expected Sunday evening into Monday afternoon. This includes the Monday morning commute.

The evening commute will also likely to be impacted across the Hudson Valley and surrounding regions.

Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour late Sunday night into Monday morning, leading to rapidly deteriorating road conditions. Heavy, wet snow combined with strong winds could also bring scattered power outages due to tree limbs and power lines being weighed down.

This is not just a typical snowstorm. With whiteout conditions, strong winds, and double-digit snowfall expected, officials are warning that travel could become very difficult to nearly impossible at times between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening.

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New York using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history. Gallery Credit: Dave fields

Tips For Snow Shoveling