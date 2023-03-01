Snow Totals: 1st Storm For Most Of New York Brings Lots Of Snow

Winter finally appeared across the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York State. How much did your area get and were the forecasters right?

The Hudson Valley and many parts of the Empire State are digging out from its first major snowstorm of the season.

Forecasters predicted anywhere from 3 to 12 inches of snow. Below are the unofficial snowfall totals, according to the National Weather Service.

Ulster County

Olivebridge 12.0 inches

Phoenicia 7.5 inches

Plattekill 6.9 inches

Kerhonkson 6.9 inches

Rosendale Vill 6.7 inches

Wallkill 6.5 inches

Hurley 5.9 inches

Ulster Park 5.8 inches

Highland 5.7 inches

Saugerties 5.5 inches

Woodstock 5.5 inches

National Weather Service Albany National Weather Service Albany loading...

Orange County

Port Jervis 8.5 inches

Highland Mills 8.1 inches

Chester 7.5 in

Pine Bush 7.5 in

Salisbury Mills 7.5 in

New Windsor 7.0 in

Newburgh 7.0 in

Washingtonville 6.7 in

Monroe 6.7 in

Middletown 6.6 in

Otisville 6.5 in

Warwick 6.5 in

Walden 6.4 in

Cornwall on Hudson 6.3 in

Middletown 6.0 in

Monroe 6.0 in

Greenwood Lake 5.5 in

West Point 4.8 in

National Weather Service New York. National Weather Service New York. loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Columbia County

Germantown 5.5 inches

Dutchess County

Red Hook 6.5 inches

East Fishkill 6.5 inches

Fishkill 5.8 inches

Rhinebeck 5.5 inches

Red Hook 5.0 inches

Poughkeepsie 5.0 inches

National Weather Service Albany National Weather Service Albany loading...

Fulton County

Gloversville 5.2 inches

Greene County

Cairo 6.0 inches

East Jewett 5.8 inches

Catskill 4.8 inches

Athens 4.1 inches

Putnam County

Putnam Valley 6.5 in

Cold Spring 6.0 in

Carmel Hamlet 5.0 in

Brewster 4.8 in

National Weather Service New York. National Weather Service New York. loading...

Rockland County

Stony Point 6.1 in

Nanuet 4.0 in

Westchester County

Katonah 6.5 in

White Plains 6.0 in

Shrub Oak 6.0 in

Somers 6.0 in

Croton-on-Hudson 5.7 in

Hartsdale 5.3 in

Armonk 5.3 in

Ossining 5.0 in

Peekskill 5.0 in

New Rochelle 4.8 in

South Salem 4.8 in

Yonkers 4.5 in

Bronx County

Fordham 5.6 inches

Kings County

Flatbush 1.4 inches

Nassau County

Glen Cove 5.1 inches

New York County

Central Park 1.8 inches

Queens County

Whitestone 3.2 in

Suffolk County

Centereach 5.0 in

Smithtown 5.0 in

Orient Point 4.5 in

Albany County

Albany 4.1 inches

Hamilton County

Indian Lake 4.0 inches

Herkimer County

Salisbury 8.5 inches

B Welb B Welb loading...

Montgomery County

Amsterdam 6.6 inches

Rensselaer County

Speigletown 3.0 inches

Saratoga County

Charlton 5.0 inches

Ballston Spa 5.0 inches

Schenectady County

Delanson 6.2 inches

Glenville 5.0 inches

Schoharie County

Jefferson 9.0 inches

Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state