Snow Totals: 1st Storm For Most Of New York Brings Lots Of Snow
Winter finally appeared across the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York State. How much did your area get and were the forecasters right?
The Hudson Valley and many parts of the Empire State are digging out from its first major snowstorm of the season.
Forecasters predicted anywhere from 3 to 12 inches of snow. Below are the unofficial snowfall totals, according to the National Weather Service.
Ulster County
- Olivebridge 12.0 inches
- Phoenicia 7.5 inches
- Plattekill 6.9 inches
- Kerhonkson 6.9 inches
- Rosendale Vill 6.7 inches
- Wallkill 6.5 inches
- Hurley 5.9 inches
- Ulster Park 5.8 inches
- Highland 5.7 inches
- Saugerties 5.5 inches
- Woodstock 5.5 inches
Orange County
- Port Jervis 8.5 inches
- Highland Mills 8.1 inches
- Chester 7.5 in
- Pine Bush 7.5 in
- Salisbury Mills 7.5 in
- New Windsor 7.0 in
- Newburgh 7.0 in
- Washingtonville 6.7 in
- Monroe 6.7 in
- Middletown 6.6 in
- Otisville 6.5 in
- Warwick 6.5 in
- Walden 6.4 in
- Cornwall on Hudson 6.3 in
- Middletown 6.0 in
- Monroe 6.0 in
- Greenwood Lake 5.5 in
- West Point 4.8 in
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Columbia County
- Germantown 5.5 inches
Dutchess County
- Red Hook 6.5 inches
- East Fishkill 6.5 inches
- Fishkill 5.8 inches
- Rhinebeck 5.5 inches
- Red Hook 5.0 inches
- Poughkeepsie 5.0 inches
Fulton County
- Gloversville 5.2 inches
Greene County
- Cairo 6.0 inches
- East Jewett 5.8 inches
- Catskill 4.8 inches
- Athens 4.1 inches
Putnam County
- Putnam Valley 6.5 in
- Cold Spring 6.0 in
- Carmel Hamlet 5.0 in
- Brewster 4.8 in
Rockland County
- Stony Point 6.1 in
- Nanuet 4.0 in
Westchester County
- Katonah 6.5 in
- White Plains 6.0 in
- Shrub Oak 6.0 in
- Somers 6.0 in
- Croton-on-Hudson 5.7 in
- Hartsdale 5.3 in
- Armonk 5.3 in
- Ossining 5.0 in
- Peekskill 5.0 in
- New Rochelle 4.8 in
- South Salem 4.8 in
- Yonkers 4.5 in
Bronx County
- Fordham 5.6 inches
Kings County
- Flatbush 1.4 inches
Nassau County
- Glen Cove 5.1 inches
New York County
- Central Park 1.8 inches
Queens County
- Whitestone 3.2 in
Suffolk County
- Centereach 5.0 in
- Smithtown 5.0 in
- Orient Point 4.5 in
Albany County
- Albany 4.1 inches
Hamilton County
- Indian Lake 4.0 inches
Herkimer County
- Salisbury 8.5 inches
Montgomery County
- Amsterdam 6.6 inches
Rensselaer County
- Speigletown 3.0 inches
Saratoga County
- Charlton 5.0 inches
- Ballston Spa 5.0 inches
Schenectady County
- Delanson 6.2 inches
- Glenville 5.0 inches
Schoharie County
- Jefferson 9.0 inches
Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties
15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)
KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state
Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley
Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.