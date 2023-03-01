Snow Totals: 1st Storm For Most Of New York Brings Lots Of Snow

Snow Totals: 1st Storm For Most Of New York Brings Lots Of Snow

Winter finally appeared across the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York State. How much did your area get and were the forecasters right?

The Hudson Valley and many parts of the Empire State are digging out from its first major snowstorm of the season.

Forecasters predicted anywhere from 3 to 12 inches of snow. Below are the unofficial snowfall totals, according to the National Weather Service.

Ulster County

  • Olivebridge 12.0 inches
  • Phoenicia 7.5 inches
  • Plattekill 6.9 inches
  • Kerhonkson 6.9 inches
  • Rosendale Vill 6.7 inches
  • Wallkill 6.5 inches
  • Hurley 5.9 inches
  • Ulster Park 5.8 inches
  • Highland 5.7 inches
  • Saugerties 5.5 inches
  • Woodstock 5.5 inches
National Weather Service Albany
Orange County

  • Port Jervis 8.5 inches
  • Highland Mills 8.1 inches
  • Chester 7.5 in
  • Pine Bush 7.5 in
  • Salisbury Mills 7.5 in
  • New Windsor 7.0 in
  • Newburgh 7.0 in
  • Washingtonville 6.7 in
  • Monroe 6.7 in
  • Middletown 6.6 in
  • Otisville 6.5 in
  • Warwick 6.5 in
  • Walden 6.4 in
  • Cornwall on Hudson 6.3 in
  • Middletown 6.0 in
  • Monroe 6.0 in
  • Greenwood Lake 5.5 in
  • West Point 4.8 in
National Weather Service New York.
Columbia County

  • Germantown 5.5 inches

Dutchess County

  • Red Hook 6.5 inches
  • East Fishkill 6.5 inches
  • Fishkill 5.8 inches
  • Rhinebeck 5.5 inches
  • Red Hook 5.0 inches
  • Poughkeepsie 5.0 inches
National Weather Service Albany
Fulton County

  • Gloversville 5.2 inches

Greene County

  • Cairo 6.0 inches
  • East Jewett 5.8 inches
  • Catskill 4.8 inches
  • Athens 4.1 inches

Putnam County

  • Putnam Valley 6.5 in
  • Cold Spring 6.0 in
  • Carmel Hamlet 5.0 in
  • Brewster 4.8 in
National Weather Service New York.
Rockland County

  • Stony Point 6.1 in
  • Nanuet 4.0 in

Westchester County

  • Katonah 6.5 in
  • White Plains 6.0 in
  • Shrub Oak 6.0 in
  •  Somers 6.0 in
  • Croton-on-Hudson 5.7 in
  • Hartsdale 5.3 in
  • Armonk 5.3 in
  • Ossining 5.0 in
  • Peekskill 5.0 in
  •  New Rochelle 4.8 in
  • South Salem 4.8 in
  • Yonkers 4.5 in

Bronx County

  • Fordham 5.6 inches

Kings County

  • Flatbush 1.4 inches

Nassau County

  • Glen Cove 5.1 inches

New York County

  • Central Park 1.8 inches

Queens County

  • Whitestone 3.2 in

Suffolk County

  • Centereach 5.0 in
  • Smithtown 5.0 in
  • Orient Point 4.5 in

Albany County

  • Albany 4.1 inches

Hamilton County

  • Indian Lake 4.0 inches

Herkimer County

  • Salisbury 8.5 inches
Montgomery County

  • Amsterdam 6.6 inches

Rensselaer County

  • Speigletown 3.0 inches

Saratoga County

  • Charlton 5.0 inches
  • Ballston Spa 5.0 inches

Schenectady County

  • Delanson 6.2 inches
  • Glenville 5.0 inches

Schoharie County

  • Jefferson 9.0 inches

Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties

National Weather Service
