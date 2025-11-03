Winter May Arrive Early In New York With Snow Soon

Winter doesn’t officially begin until late December, but the chances of snow before that in New York are increasing.

Snow might hit New York sooner than anyone expected. New Yorkers could see their first flakes this month.

Chance Of November Snow Increasing In New York State

November brings the first real taste of winter for many, that's according to the Farmer's Almanac in its Extended Fall Forecast.

Officials say wet snow could reach the Northeast.

"Thanksgiving week looks like a meteorological mixed bag—light snow and rain could complicate travel plans in the central and eastern U.S., the Farmer's Almanac states.

Snow Could Arrive in New York Before Winter Even Starts

The Farmer's Almanac prediction came out in September, but PIX11 meteorologist Mike Masco says the chance of snow around Thanksgiving is increasing.

Masco believes the first half of November will be still "relatively mild." But the second half:

Could bring a snap to much colder conditions heading into Thanksgiving, possibly setting the stage for the first meaningful snow chances of the season.”

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

Snow in October is much earlier than when hometowns in New York typically see's its first snow.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

The Farmers’ Almanac is backing up Masco's prediction, calling for a cold Thanksgiving and the possibility of snow around the holidays for much of the East Coast.

