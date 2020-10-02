Snooki Visits Beacon To Unveil Exact Location Of Her New Store

Snooki has come to town.

Last month we broke the news that the Jersey Shore star was opening up a boutique on Main Street in Beacon. The Snooki Shop, a brick-and-mortar version of her online store, opened its first location in Madison, NJ in 2018. The store sells "trendy casual to chic" clothes and accessories inspired by her own fashion.

Due to the popularity of The Snooki Shop, the Poughkeepsie Princess has decided to open up another location closer to where she grew up.

In an Instagram video, Snooki announced,

We are opening up our second location of the Snooki Shop in Beacon NY, where I grew up in the Hudson Valley. So I'm super excited to go back to my roots but also excited for all of you to be able to have the Snooki Shop in Beacon, NY on Main Street. So get ready because it's happening and I cannot wait.

At the time a family spokesperson told us that an exact location wouldn't be announced for a few weeks. Then, on Thursday Snooki took to Instagram to reveal the location and when the shop would open.

Snooki posed in front of her future storefront with her lifelong friend, Stephanie Greiner. The store, located at 508 Main Street in Beacon. is in the up-and-coming section of Main Street across the street from Hudson Valley Brewery. The boutique will take over the former location of Functional Alternative. next door to Sukhothai.

Google Maps

Houlihan Lawrence was offering the space for $1,950 a month. The real estate listing indicates that it has been sold as of September 28. A large sign in the shop's window indicates that says that The Snooki Shop will open next month. Neighboring businesses have been posting their congratulations and support for the business, which is expected to draw even more visitors to Beacon.