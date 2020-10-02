Dutchess County Corn Maze Shares Important Message

A corn maze with a positive message? Sign us up.

I don't think anyone would argue with you if you told them that this time of year is the absolute best. The Hudson Valley is full of fun fall activities. Some may call it "basic," but we are home to some of the best U-Pick local farms in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, Rockland and Sullivan counties.

Apple and pumpkin picking, haunted hayrides and houses, they're just some of the most popular activities in our neck of the woods during the fall season.

We can't leave corn mazes out of the mix.

One Dutchess County farm took its super popular corn maze and gave it a makeover with a message.

Fishkill Farms, located at 9 Fishkill Farm Road in Hopewell Junction, shared earlier this week their 2020 Corn Maze aerial photos. Needless to say, I think the design this year speaks for itself:

2020 has been the year of uncertainty, quarantine and racial injustices. Small acts like this can make a big impact and leave a lasting impression.

The Fishkill Farm corn maze is opened throughout October.

Of course, just like everything this year, Fishkill Farms has COVID-19 rules that guests must follow. For socially distant apple picking customers must make a reservation. Mask must be worn at all times, the Fishkill Farm store is open and available for contactless pickup. Unfortunately, there are no pets allowed on the property this year.

According to a message on the Fishkill Farms website, "Reservations are not required" if you're planning on shopping in the farm store. However, they add "Grounds outside of our farm store & cider bar are not open to those without pick-your-own reservations."

If you would like to make a reservation at Fishkill Farms visit their website FishkillFarms.Com.