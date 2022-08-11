Did You Know Bannerman Island is a Butterfly Sanctuary?

Bannerman Castle is a thing of beauty and intrigue here in the Hudson Valley. People travel from near and far to walk the grounds of the old armory.

You can explore Bannerman while taking in a unique sight on the island. Bannerman Castle is hosting Butterfly Day on Wednesday, August, 24th. From the exterior, Bannerman Castle looks a bit haunting, I mean it's an abandoned castle in the middle of the Hudson River after all.

However, the Bannerman Castle Trust staff and volunteers have been working hard to restore the castle and have done a phenomenal job making the island accessible for hikes and tours.

Bannerman Gardens

Part of that upkeep process is tending to the gorgeous Bannerman Gardens. The gardens attract humans and insects alike. According to Bannerman Castle Trust, the island is a butterfly sanctuary.

They write:

The gardens on Bannerman Island are a butterfly sanctuary, home to hundreds of Monarch Butterflies who make their long journey south every year!

On Butterfly Day at Bannerman, guests will enjoy a discovery tour and a discussion about "monarch butterflies who enjoy a way-station on Bannerman Island about the delicate life cycle of monarchs and butterflies" which will be hosted by the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum.

Bannerman Island Events

Tickets for Butterfly Day on Bannerman Island are on sale now for $45 a ticket on BannermanCastle.org. Bannerman Castle hosts a great number of events throughout the year including movie nights, theatrical shows, and farm-to-table dinners.

If you're interested in learning more about Butterfly Day at Bannerman island check out the event page on Facebook for more details.

