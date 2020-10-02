PHOTOS: Natural Playground Being Constructed in Newburgh

A new space will be available for kids to enjoy in the Town of Newburgh.

Facebook, a brand new natural playground is being built at Chadwick Lake Park. This will be adjacent to the regular playground that is already available.

The Town of Newburgh Recreation Department said on its Facebook, "We want to create a place for kids to climb, play and use their imaginations on Natural materials we have on hand."

No trees will be cut down for the natural playground that is being built. Keep reading to find out more about what a natural playground is and see pictures of it being built.