A locally brewed beer can now be found at Citi Field, home to the New York Mets. When we say there's a 'Juice Bomb' in Queens, we aren't talking about a home-run!

Sloop Brewing Company, located at the iPark in Hopewell Junction (755 East Drive, Suite 106, Hopewell Junction NY 12533) is pretty well known for their beers, especially their flagship, Juice Bomb.

Our juicy, hazy, flagship IPA. The low bitterness and late hopping showcase the citrusy, juicy notes of American hops. A blast of tropical aroma is followed by a resiny and balanced flavor. Juice bomb features all the aspects and nuances of full hop flavor — not just bitterness. An IPA for real hop lovers.

Well, now you can officially find Juice Bomb at their new home at Citi Field. That in addition to the fact that Sloop has their own beer bar in the ballpark right here in the Hudson Valley at Dutchess Stadium. In speaking with Meagan Donovan, Content Coordinator for Sloop:

We’re so excited to be a permanent fixture with our very own beer bar in Dutchess stadium, and to be a part of the Citi Field experience is so surreal for us!

As for what's going on back at the brewery itself, they're in the process of building a permanent outdoor space, and expanding. With the expansion comes the need to hire, and they're looking for every position in the restaurant with paid time off (even for part time), and competitive salaries.

While many businesses struggled in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 on operation, Sloop reported 34% growth last year, moving up almost 50 spots in overall sales rankings, from the 120th largest regional craft brewery in the country to the 72nd - this according to the latest release of Brewers Association sales numbers.

Other exciting news from Sloop is their diversity and inclusion initiative where they will be providing on the job training through an Open Waters Internship that is geared to reach the craft beer passionate individuals that are part of underrepresented groups and communities.

Needless to say, there's lots of exciting news coming from Sloop Brewing Company - keep knocking it out of the park!