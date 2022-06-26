Local Brewery and Top Comics Team Up for a Good Cause

It seems as if everyone I know loves a good local brewery. What's not to love? Craft beer made with local products served with a great meal. There is no shortage of great breweries in the Hudson Valley, and each one is different and awesome in its own right. One of the area’s favorite breweries is Newburgh Brewing Company. And there are many reasons for that.

One reason that Newburgh Brewing Company is so popular is that they make great beer. From their award winning Cream Ale to their amazing IPAs, the beers are delicious. The food is also outstanding. They have live music, trivia and special nights. Newburgh Brewing Company also brought something very special to Newburgh. A great business with a sense of community. And they are super charitable. Which brings me to the point of this article.

The fine folks at Newburgh Brewing Company have teamed up with top local comedians for an awesome fundraiser to benefit the New York Special Olympics. The comedy fundraiser will be on Wednesday, July 27 at 7PM at the brewery on 88 South Colden Street in Newburgh. This is an 18 and older show. Doors open at 6PM, show starts at 7PM. Tickets are only $25, there will be a cash bar and the kitchen will be open. Plus, there will be a 50/50 and raffles.

Beer, food, and laughs all for a good cause. Kudos to Newburgh Brewing Company for always being so giving to the community and beyond, and also to the local comedians who are donating their talents to help raise money for the Special Olympics. A portion of total taproom sales will also be donated to the Special Olympics. For more information, and to see what else Newburgh Brewing is up to, check out their website.

