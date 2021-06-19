Rent for the house, stay for the view. That is what you could say about this amazing Airbnb in Gardiner, New York, The house is a retro style from the 1950s but the renovations have brought it into 2021.

Located on Route 208 just south of New Paltz this brick ranch home is perfect for your next getaway weekend with friends. Offered with top ratings and a Superhost on Airbnb you are sure to fall in love with the house and its never-ending views of the Shawangunk Ridge and Catskills. The only comment I would make is that the back yard would be perfect for an infinity pool and hot tub. Maybe that could be a renovation for 2022.

It sleeps 8 with 4 bedrooms 4 beds and 2 baths. There is a full kitchen for your to create your vacation culinary treats. The dining areas inside and out offer unprecedented views of the Mohonk Ridge. Enjoy a fire indoors during the colder seasons and a large fire pit outside for a night of stargazing.

photo credit via Airbnb (Host Matt)

The property surrounding the house is as unique as the house. Not only do you get an unobstructed backdrop of one of the most iconic views in the Hudson Valley but you also have great neighbors to add to your weekend stay experience. Dressel Farms is just south. You can stop there for the fresh season veggies and market fare. Kettleborough Cider House is just to the south offering small-batch hard cider made with local apples.

photo credit via Airbnb (Host Matt)

The Wallkill Valley Rail Trail is just to the west of the house and there is a well-groomed path leading to it. Bring your bike or get ready to hike to one of two great towns nearby where you can find shopping, dining and entertainment.

New Paltz is to the north and Gardiner is to the south. Each town offers unique shopping and dining experiences. Head towards Gardiner and you will pass right by the Yard Owl Brewery. Head North to New Paltz and you can explore Historic Huguenot Street. The trail itself will take you through and connect you to some of the Hudson Valley's most popular hiking spots including the R2R and the Mohonk Preserve.

Take a look at your next staycation with friends

Mid Century Modern Panoramic Mountain View House in Gardiner This house stepped right out of the 50's and into 2021 offering it's newly renovated retro style for a weekend or even a week long get away. Located in Gardiner in Ulster County it offers stunning one of a kind views that bring to mind vista's of big sky country out west the difference is instead of a canyon of red rocks you are treated to one of the most cherished views the Hudson Valley has to offers right outside the back door.

Go Old School