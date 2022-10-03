One Night Only: How To Book Hocus Pocus 2 Airbnb

I will be honest this Airbnb opportunity has me a bit confused but let me try to sort it out for you. The basics are you and one friend have an opportunity to stay in a replica of the Sanderson Sister's Cottage just outside Salem Massachusettes in a town called Danvers.

According to what I have read thanks to House Beautiful Magazine online Airbnb in honor of the Disney+ release of Hocus Pocus 2 has decided to create a cottage like the one in the movie and allow 2 people to spend the night on October 20th, 2022 for just $31. (Get it? 31 like the date of Halloween)

The Sanderson Sisters are Hosting a Cottage on Airbnb

According to the Airbnb listing, I found an "Entire cottage hosted by The Sanderson Sisters" will be available for 2 guests. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2 beds plus a half bath which apparently is outdoors. I don't think true Hocus Pocus fans will care about the bathroom situation.

Guests should also note that because our precious cottage doesn’t come with ‘facilities’, if you will, we’ve added a modern outhouse just steps from the home for your convenience. (via Airbnb Listing Hosts the Sanderson Sisters)

The listing is also very clear that this booking will not go up until 1 PM ET on October 12th, 2022 and you will only get to book one night. True Airbnbers may be asking, what? Only one night and why is the price only $31? It seems that this is something Airbnb is doing to celebrate the movie. They are clear that this is not a contest and that you have to get there on your own.

Airbnb has also noted in the listing that they plan to make a donation once the cottage is booked.

To support the next generation of the historic city, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, which aims to ensure that success is within reach of every young person who walks through their doors. (via Airbnb listing for host Sanderson Sisters)

PurelySalem got a sneak peek and shared it on TikTok and Facebook

Take a Look at the Sanderson Sister Airbnb near Salem, MA

Sanderson Sister Airbnb Near Salem MA This is not a movie set it is an actual house made to look just like the Sanderson Sister's home from Hocus Pocus 2 and it will be available on Airbnb for one night only. According to the listing, Winifred Sanderson and her sisters are opening up the house for 2 guests for one night only on October 20, 2022. And the big hitch is you can't book it until October 12th, 2022 at 1 PM. It is my prediction that this listing will break the internet that day when Hocus Pocus Fans try to rent it all at the same time. FYI the scariest thing about this charming stay may be the fact that there is no indoor plumbing.

Halloween Goodies for Your Hocus Pocus Viewing Party