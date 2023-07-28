Ulster County Distillery Announces Partnership With NY Mets

Tuthilltown Spirits in Gardiner, NY names Hudson Whiskey the official bourbon of the Mets.

The story of Tuthilltown Distillery began over 230 years ago with the construction of the Tuthilltown Gristmill. The Tuthilltown Gristmill was the longest continuously operating gristmill in New York State history. In 1982 it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Nowadays it plays host to New Yorker, Ralph Erenzo, who made whiskey in the state for the first time since Prohibition. Tuthilltown is New York State’s first distillery since Prohibition and The Home of Hudson Whiskey, situated on 36 acres at the foot of the Shawangunk Mountains, in the heart of the Hudson Valley offering tours, tastings, craft cocktails & a gift shop.

Tuthilltown Spirits Partners With NY Mets

Tuthilltown Spirits took to social media to announce a new relationship between Hudson Whiskey NY and the NY Mets making it Instagram official. "We did a thing - introducing the Official Bourbon of the NY Mets!" the distillery wrote.

They also stated that if you're looking to get your hands on a Mets bottle, they will have a limited supply starting at their release party on July 29th and 30th. The launch party will be on the 2nd floor at the distillery with baseball-themed cocktails and favorite baseball movies all day.

Congrats to Tuthilltown Spirits on this amazing new partnership with the Amazing Mets! We can't wait to get our hands on a bottle.