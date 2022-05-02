Ten Catskill Area Brewers Competing for One Stupid Trophy

If you think my title sounds harsh, it’s okay. It’s actually a quote from the poster advertising this event, and it made me laugh out loud. So, I used it in the title of my article. This is actually going to be a very cool day. It’s the Battle of the Brews, and it’s happening on Saturday, May 14 from noon to 4 PM at Crossroads Brewing Company, 201 Water Street, Catskill

It’s going to be a good old fashion Battle of the Brews tap takeover with ten breweries presenting their best beer for a people's choice award to determine who's the best brewery around. The winner will walk away with the bragging rights and that stupid trophy. What makes that trophy so stupid? It’s built out of stuff they happened to have lying around. Ha! Now that’s pretty funny.

The ten brewers that will be competing are Westkill Brewery Return Brewing, Rare Form, Run & Hide, Rockaway Brewing, Black Snake Brewing, Great Life Brewing, Non-Sequitur, Soma Brewing Co., and your hosts, Crossroads Brewing. It sounds like there’s going to be a lot of great beer all in one place on one day.

There will be live music by Eli's Gin and food provided all afternoon by Oyster Party Food Truck and Fork n' Food. Battle of the Brews is open to the public and you don’t need a ticket for entry, but $40 gets you unlimited tasting from noon to 4 PM and a commemorative 8oz. Crossroads cup. You must be 21 to purchase a ticket. For more information about Battle of the Brews, visit the Crossroads Brewing website.

Tick Season in the Hudson Valley. What Do You Do If You Find One? What To Do if You Find a Tick on Yourself

Is It Legal to Carry These Things in the Hudson Valley? Answers To Your Questions About What's Legal to Carry﻿