Things are getting wild in Upstate New York and Zillow is taking notice.

The insanely popular Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild zeroed in on a house in Jefferson, New York that literally looks like it was plucked directly out of a Disney movie.

Does Snow White Live in the Catskills?

This enchanting home is on the market for the first time since it was built in 2010. While it looks like the home from Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs' (there are owl eyes carved into the steps, I'm convinced), this Catskill home has been updated and given a modern touch. The house includes:

Modern kitchen

Two full baths

Three bedrooms

Hardwood floors

Crown molding

Wood burning fireplace

Central air conditioning

Two-car garage

Zillow Gone Wild said what everyone is thinking and writes:

If this home isn’t in the next Pixar film I am going to be very upset.

Additional Homes on The Property

While this storybook-like farmhouse is the main grab from Zillow Gone Wild, the listing adds that there are 2 more homes on the 171-acre property. The Zillow listing explains that "Just a short distance from the farmhouse is the studio building. Sited in a private meadow overlooking a tranquil pond." They add that it is a Norman-inspired building with its slate-clad Mansard roof, Quoined corners and unique exterior finishes."

The 3rd building on the property is a "thatched roof cottage that would be at home in a writing of the Brothers Grimm" according to the listing and a "piece of art unto itself with many unusual and complex details requiring incredible skill to not only conceive but also realize."

For a cool $1,975,000 these beautiful homes could be yours. And that's a steal according to Zillow the price was cut from $195.5M back in August of 2022. Take a closer look at the Jefferson, NY property below and for the full listing visit Zillow.com.

