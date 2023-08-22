Brewery Answers Call For Outdoor Space: Sloop Brewing at the Factory

When the people of the Hudson Valley ask for something, well, sometimes they get it. Since the pandemic, there's been an extra emphasis on outdoor dining spaces. It seems like gone are the days of makeshift parking lot table setups, with the focus now on permanent or expanded outdoor structures for outdoor dining.

One local brewery answered the call of the Hudson Valley, and created a pretty awesome outdoor spot that is now open to customers and their canine friends.

Sloop Brewing at the Factory Outdoor Space Open Weekends

You asked & we've answered....

Now open at their existing location, Sloop Brewing at the Factory has an outdoor dog-friendly space (for well-behaved leashed pups) that is running Saturday and Sunday from 12-8pm.

The covered outdoor space is located adjacent to their main entrance and will offer draft and can selections, as well as a limited pizza bar menu. In their announcement, Sloop shared that they hope to 'host some awesome season events so stay tuned for special happenings coming down the line.'

Sloop also shared that the space will operate weather permitting, and to pay attention to their socials and website for information about delays or closures due to weather.

Story Behind Sloop Brewing Hopewell Junction/East Fishkill

For those who have yet to visit this unique Hudson Valley Brewing spot, Sloop Brewing is actually built into the structure of the former IBM semiconductor plant in Hopewell Junction (East Fishkill). Known for their Juice Bomb IPA, they have a lengthy beer menu, and street food style menu with bowls, burgers, pizzas and more.

You can find Sloop Brewing Company at 755 East Drive, Suite 106 in Hopewell Junction NY Wednesday and Thursday 3-9pm, Friday and Saturday 12-9pm, Sunday 12-9pm, with the outdoor space operating Saturday and Sunday 12-8pm weather permitting.

